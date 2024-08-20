10 Y.O. Tawny Quinta Ervamoria
Duft av tørkede frukter, treverk og ristede mandler samt rips. Fyldig, moden og søt frukt på smak med en balansert og lang flott utgang med en tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|4356801
|Produsent:
|Ramos Pinto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|450,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|105,4 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tinta Barroca 0%, Tinta Roriz 0% og Touriga Nacional 0%
|Syre:
|-
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|20,00%