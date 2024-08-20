Dagens Næringsliv

10 Y.O. Tawny Quinta Ervamoria

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. desember 2019

Duft av tørkede frukter, treverk og ristede mandler samt rips. Fyldig, moden og søt frukt på smak med en balansert og lang flott utgang med en tørr finish.

Ost Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2024 Varenummer: 4356801
Produsent: Ramos Pinto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 450,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 105,4 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Barroca 0%, Tinta Roriz 0% og Touriga Nacional 0% Syre: -
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 20,00%

