Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2020

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. mars 2021

Dufter beskjedent med hint av bløte epler. Frisk syre og en bløt kremet frukt. Lett mineralsk utgang. Tørr finish.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2023 Varenummer: 1695701
Produsent: A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 186,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 5,1 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 12,50%

A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc

86
Hvitvin
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Cheni Bl 2023
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2023
750 ml
224,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Cheni Bl
85
Hvitvin
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2021
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2021
750 ml
189,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc
86
Hvitvin
Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2014
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2014
750 ml
156,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Secateurs Chenin Blanc
84
Hvitvin
Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2013
Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2013
750 ml
169,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Secateurs Chenin Blanc
86
Hvitvin
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Cheni Bl 2024
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2024
750 ml
224,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Cheni Bl
85
Hvitvin
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2022
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2022
750 ml
209,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc
87
Hvitvin
Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2016
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2016
750 ml
164,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Secateurs Chenin Blanc
87
Hvitvin
Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2015
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2015
750 ml
162,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Secateurs Chenin Blanc
85
Hvitvin
Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2014
Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2014
750 ml
156,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Secateurs Chenin Blanc