A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2020
Dufter beskjedent med hint av bløte epler. Frisk syre og en bløt kremet frukt. Lett mineralsk utgang. Tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|1695701
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|186,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|5,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%