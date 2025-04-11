A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc 2019
Dufter av blomster med hint av bløte epler. Frisk syre og en bløt kremet frukt. Lett mineralsk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2021
|Varenummer:
|1695701
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|184,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|5,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%