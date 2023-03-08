Dagens Næringsliv

A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Cinsault Shiraz Grenache 2018

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. februar 2019

Noe reduktiv på duft med hint av plommer. Faste lette tanniner på smak med en tørr og lett utgang. Sødmefull frukt.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2020 Varenummer: 1695601
Produsent: A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 189,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cinsault 82%, Grenache 8% og Shiraz 10% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 13,50%

