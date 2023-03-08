A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Cinsault Shiraz Grenache 2018
Noe reduktiv på duft med hint av plommer. Faste lette tanniner på smak med en tørr og lett utgang. Sødmefull frukt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|1695601
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|189,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cinsault 82%, Grenache 8% og Shiraz 10%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%