A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Shiraz Grenache Cinsault 2013
Dufter av brent gummi og lær. Stramme tanniner kombinert med en sødmefull frukt. Strukturert utgang. Alkoholpreget utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2015 til 2017
|Varenummer:
|1695601
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Swartland
|Pris:
|161,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|1,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cinsault 82%, Grenache 8% og Shiraz 10%
|Syre:
|5,20 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%