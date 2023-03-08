Dagens Næringsliv

A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Shiraz Grenache Cinsault 2013

84

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. august 2015

Dufter av brent gummi og lær. Stramme tanniner kombinert med en sødmefull frukt. Strukturert utgang. Alkoholpreget utgang.

Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2015 til 2017 Varenummer: 1695601
Produsent: A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Swartland Pris: 161,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 1,00 g/l
Råstoff: Cinsault 82%, Grenache 8% og Shiraz 10% Syre: 5,20 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 13,50%

