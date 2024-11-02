A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache 2021
Dufter av tre og jordbær med hint av lær. Ferske tanniner og en bløt og lett delikat kjøttfull moden frukt. Stram finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|7335501
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|589,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|4,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%