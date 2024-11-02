Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache 2021

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. desember 2022

Dufter av tre og jordbær med hint av lær. Ferske tanniner og en bløt og lett delikat kjøttfull moden frukt. Stram finish.

Svin Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 7335501
Produsent: A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 589,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 4,7 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 13,50%

A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache

88
Rødvin
A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache 2019
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2019
750 ml
499,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache
87
Rødvin
A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache 2019
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2019
750 ml
499,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache
88
Rødvin
A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache 2016
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2016
750 ml
439,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst Raigraas Grenache
87
Rødvin
Badenhorst Raaigraas Grenache 2015
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2015
750 ml
399,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Badenhorst Raaigraas Grenache