Alves de Sousa Branco da Gaivosa White 2019
Dufter av fersken og epler samt nektariner. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang og tørr mineralsk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|13328901
|Produsent:
|Alves de Sousa
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|159,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Gouveio 30%, Malvasia 40% og Rabigato 30%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Good Beverage AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%