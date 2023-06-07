Dagens Næringsliv

Alves de Sousa Branco da Gaivosa White 2019

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. juni 2021

Dufter av fersken og epler samt nektariner. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang og tørr mineralsk utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2024 Varenummer: 13328901
Produsent: Alves de Sousa Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 159,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Gouveio 30%, Malvasia 40% og Rabigato 30% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Good Beverage AS Alkohol: 13,00%