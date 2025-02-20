Baudana Dragon Langhe Bianco 2015
Dufter av voks og epler. Fersk og bitende frukt med tydelige tørrstoffer i finish. Balansert syre og lang tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2018
|Varenummer:
|7332601
|Produsent:
|Luigi Baudana
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|209,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Langhe
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|3,50 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 40%, Riesling 10%, Sauvignon Blanc 30% og Nascetta 20%
|Syre:
|5,90 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%