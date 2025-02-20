Dagens Næringsliv

Baudana Dragon Langhe Bianco 2015

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. februar 2017

Dufter av voks og epler. Fersk og bitende frukt med tydelige tørrstoffer i finish. Balansert syre og lang tørr utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2018 Varenummer: 7332601
Produsent: Luigi Baudana Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 209,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Langhe Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 3,50 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 40%, Riesling 10%, Sauvignon Blanc 30% og Nascetta 20% Syre: 5,90 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%