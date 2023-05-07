Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Bussola Vigneto Alto TB Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2009

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

3. januar 2022

Dufter av tørket frukt med hint av plommer og tre. Tett og sødmefull frukt på smak med en moden og lang saftig utgang.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2030 Varenummer: 5341301
Produsent: Az. Agr. Tommaso Bussola Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 1669,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 8,3 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 80%, Molinara 8% og Rondinella 12% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 16,50%