Bussola Vigneto Alto TB Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2009
Dufter av tørket frukt med hint av plommer og tre. Tett og sødmefull frukt på smak med en moden og lang saftig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|5341301
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Tommaso Bussola
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|1669,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|8,3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 80%, Molinara 8% og Rondinella 12%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|16,50%