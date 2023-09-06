Cape Rock Wines Amnesty 2021
Sødmefull duft av plommer, morell og lakris. Saftig, kjøttfull og sursøt bærfrukt på smak med fin syrlig nerve og litt grep på vei ut.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|1906301
|Produsent:
|Cape Rock Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Western Cape
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 33%, Mourvèdre 33% og Syrah 34%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%