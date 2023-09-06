Dagens Næringsliv

Cape Rock Wines Amnesty 2021

87

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

28. august 2023

Sødmefull duft av plommer, morell og lakris. Saftig, kjøttfull og sursøt bærfrukt på smak med fin syrlig nerve og litt grep på vei ut.

Svin Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 1906301
Produsent: Cape Rock Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Western Cape Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 33%, Mourvèdre 33% og Syrah 34% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,50%

