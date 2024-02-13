Conceito Contraste Tinto 2019
Dufter av plommer. Saftig og tett fersk frukt på smak med en lang og fersk bløt finish. Lange faste stramme ferske tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|14475201
|Produsent:
|Conceito Vinhos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|249,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tinta Roriz 35%, Touriga Franca 30% og Touriga Nacional 35%
|Syre:
|5,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%