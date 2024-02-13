Dagens Næringsliv

Conceito Contraste Tinto 2019

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. juni 2022

Dufter av plommer. Saftig og tett fersk frukt på smak med en lang og fersk bløt finish. Lange faste stramme ferske tanniner.

Svin Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2028 Varenummer: 14475201
Produsent: Conceito Vinhos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 249,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Roriz 35%, Touriga Franca 30% og Touriga Nacional 35% Syre: 5,2 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 13,50%