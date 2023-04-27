Dagens Næringsliv

Contino Gran Reserva Magnum 2011

94

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. oktober 2021

Krydret duft med hint av tre med hint av lær, søte plommer og moden frukt. Frisk syre og en flott begynnende moden sødmefull klassisk frukt. Lett tørr finish.

Okse Lam Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2035 Varenummer: 9512605
Produsent: CVNE Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 1299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 1500 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Graciano (Bovale) 15%, Grenache 10% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 75% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Good Beverage AS Alkohol: 14,00%

