Contino Gran Reserva Magnum 2011
Krydret duft med hint av tre med hint av lær, søte plommer og moden frukt. Frisk syre og en flott begynnende moden sødmefull klassisk frukt. Lett tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|9512605
|Produsent:
|CVNE
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|1299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|1500 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Graciano (Bovale) 15%, Grenache 10% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 75%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Good Beverage AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%