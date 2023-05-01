Dagens Næringsliv

Etna Bianco 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

27. april 2023

Moden, vokspreget og steinete duft med hint av fersken. Delikat, rik og saftig flott konsentrert frukt med frisk syre og lang, tørr og mineralsk ettersmak.

Skalldyr Fisk Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 3394801
Produsent: Terre Nere Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 289,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Catarratto 20%, Grecanico 5%, Carricante 70% og Minella bianca 5% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Gaia Wine & Spirits AS Alkohol: 12,50%

