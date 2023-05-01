Etna Bianco 2022
Moden, vokspreget og steinete duft med hint av fersken. Delikat, rik og saftig flott konsentrert frukt med frisk syre og lang, tørr og mineralsk ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|3394801
|Produsent:
|Terre Nere
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|289,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Etna
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Catarratto 20%, Grecanico 5%, Carricante 70% og Minella bianca 5%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia Wine & Spirits AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%