Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir 2021

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. januar 2023

Fersk og floral duft med hint av tre og søte mørke bringebær samt blomster. Saftig og mørk sødmefull frukt på smak med en lett tørr utgang. Krydret og lang finish. Noe tre i utgangen.

Svin Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2035 Varenummer: 7821901
Produsent: Felton Road Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Central Otago Pris: 609,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Bannockburn Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 6,4 g/l
Importør: Servco AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir

92
Rødvin
Felton Road Cornish Point 2016
Felton Road
New Zealand
2016
750 ml
519,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Cornish Point
92
Rødvin
Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir 2020
Felton Road
New Zealand
2020
750 ml
569,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir
92
Rødvin
Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir 2019
Felton Road
New Zealand
2019
750 ml
549,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir
91
Rødvin
Felton Road Cornish Point 2017
Felton Road
New Zealand
2017
750 ml
519,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Cornish Point