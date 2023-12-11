Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir 2021
Fersk og floral duft med hint av tre og søte mørke bringebær samt blomster. Saftig og mørk sødmefull frukt på smak med en lett tørr utgang. Krydret og lang finish. Noe tre i utgangen.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|7821901
|Produsent:
|Felton Road
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Central Otago
|Pris:
|609,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bannockburn
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|6,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Servco AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%