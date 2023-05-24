Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Graci Etna Bianco 2018

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

4. mai 2020

Dufter av salt og epler med hint av flint. Frisk syre og en delikat og fyldig frukt med et kjølig preg. Lang og tørr utgang. Mineralsk og flott.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 784801
Produsent: Az. Agr. Graci Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 309,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Etna Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Catarratto 30% og Carricante 70% Syre: 5,80 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 12,00%

Graci Etna Bianco

90
Hvitvin
Graci Etna Bianco 2021
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2021
750 ml
369,90 kr
Italia
Graci Etna Bianco
90
Hvitvin
Graci Etna Bianco 2020
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2020
750 ml
329,90 kr
Italia
Graci Etna Bianco
90
Hvitvin
Graci Etna Bianco 2016
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2016
750 ml
269,90 kr
Italia
Graci Etna Bianco
88
Hvitvin
Graci Etna Bianco 2013
Graci
Italia
2013
750 ml
226,10 kr
Italia
Graci Etna Bianco
90
Hvitvin
Graci Etna Bianco 2019
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2019
750 ml
319,90 kr
Italia
Graci Etna Bianco
88
Hvitvin
Etna Bianco 2014
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2014
750 ml
249,90 kr
Italia
Etna Bianco
89
Hvitvin
Etna Bianco 2013
Az. Agr. Graci
Italia
2013
0,75 ml
226,10 kr
Italia
Etna Bianco
89
Hvitvin
Etna Bianco 2012
Graci
Italia
2012
750 ml
239,90 kr
Italia
Etna Bianco