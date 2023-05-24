Graci Etna Bianco 2018
Dufter av salt og epler med hint av flint. Frisk syre og en delikat og fyldig frukt med et kjølig preg. Lang og tørr utgang. Mineralsk og flott.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|784801
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Graci
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|309,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Etna
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Catarratto 30% og Carricante 70%
|Syre:
|5,80 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%