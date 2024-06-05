Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2018
Dufter av blomster og rød steinfrukt. Saftig og bløt frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange lett tørre tanniner. Fast finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|2154101
|Produsent:
|Le Piane
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Øvrige
|Pris:
|209,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Croatina 40%, Nebbiolo 40%, Uva Rara 15% og Vespolina 5%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%