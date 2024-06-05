Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2018

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

3. januar 2020

Dufter av blomster og rød steinfrukt. Saftig og bløt frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange lett tørre tanniner. Fast finish.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2024 Varenummer: 2154101
Produsent: Le Piane Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Øvrige Pris: 209,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Croatina 40%, Nebbiolo 40%, Uva Rara 15% og Vespolina 5% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina

87
Rødvin
Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2017
Le Piane
Italia
2017
750 ml
208,90 kr
Italia
Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina
88
Rødvin
Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2020
Le Piane
Italia
2020
750 ml
237,80 kr
Italia
Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina
90
Rødvin
La Maggiorina Vino Rosso 2014
Le Piane
Italia
2014
750 ml
199,90 kr
Italia
La Maggiorina Vino Rosso
87
Rødvin
Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina 2016
Le Piane
Italia
2016
750 ml
206,90 kr
Italia
Le Piane Vino Rosso La Maggiorina