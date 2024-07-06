Philipp Kuhn Riesling Tradition Trocken 2015
Flint og mineraler på duft. Frisk syre på smak med en lett og fersk noe kantete frukt. Tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2017
|Varenummer:
|5312901
|Produsent:
|Philipp Kuhn
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Pfalz
|Pris:
|159,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Tyskland
|Sukker:
|5,90 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 0%
|Syre:
|8,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Buys International AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%