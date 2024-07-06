Dagens Næringsliv

Philipp Kuhn Riesling Tradition Trocken 2015

83

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

13. juni 2016

Flint og mineraler på duft. Frisk syre på smak med en lett og fersk noe kantete frukt. Tørr finish.

Skalldyr Sushi Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2017 Varenummer: 5312901
Produsent: Philipp Kuhn Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Pfalz Pris: 159,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: 5,90 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 0% Syre: 8,00 g/l
Importør: Best Buys International AS Alkohol: 12,00%

