Pillot Saint-Aubin 1er Cru Sentier du Clou 2021
Fersk duft med hint av flint, tre og gule epler. Bløt og lett kremet steinete frukt på smak med en lang og rik tørr utgang og en kremet finish. Noe tre.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|14631101
|Produsent:
|Fernand & Laurent Pillot
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|599,20 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Saint-Aubin
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Okav AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%