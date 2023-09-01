Dagens Næringsliv

Pillot Saint-Aubin 1er Cru Sentier du Clou 2021

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

31. august 2023

Fersk duft med hint av flint, tre og gule epler. Bløt og lett kremet steinete frukt på smak med en lang og rik tørr utgang og en kremet finish. Noe tre.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 14631101
Produsent: Fernand & Laurent Pillot Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 599,20 kr
Underdistrikt: Saint-Aubin Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Okav AS Alkohol: 13,00%

