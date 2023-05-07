Pintia 2018
Rik duft av søte plommer, tørket fiken, mørk sjokolade og fatkrydder. Fyldig, sødmefull og krydret mørk frukt på smak flott konsentrasjon og nerve. Lange og raffinerte tanniner med flott lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2032
|Varenummer:
|4170601
|Produsent:
|Bod. Pintia
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|649,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Toro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|4,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Winetailor AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%