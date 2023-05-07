Dagens Næringsliv

Protos Crianza 2018

87

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

19. oktober 2022

Dufter av søte plommer og bær. Noe gummi. Saftig og krydret fyldig og noe trepreget frukt på smak med en lang og fast avslutning.. Tørr utgang.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2025 Varenummer: 5536001
Produsent: Bod. Protos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 269,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 5,0 g/l
Importør: Best Cellars AS Alkohol: 14,50%

