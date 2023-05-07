Protos Crianza 2018
Dufter av søte plommer og bær. Noe gummi. Saftig og krydret fyldig og noe trepreget frukt på smak med en lang og fast avslutning.. Tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|5536001
|Produsent:
|Bod. Protos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|269,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|5,0 g/l
|Importør:
|Best Cellars AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%