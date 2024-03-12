Dagens Næringsliv

Samuel Billaud Chablis Grand Cru Blanchot 2019

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. juni 2021

Steinete duft av grønne epler og flint med hint av tre. Delikat, nydelig konsentrert og mineralsk fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en bløt noe trepreget flott utgang. Fast finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2035 Varenummer: 7823101
Produsent: Samuel Billaud Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 849,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Grand Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 4,5 g/l
Importør: Red & White AS Alkohol: 13,00%

