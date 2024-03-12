Samuel Billaud Chablis Grand Cru Blanchot 2019
Steinete duft av grønne epler og flint med hint av tre. Delikat, nydelig konsentrert og mineralsk fersk frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en bløt noe trepreget flott utgang. Fast finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|7823101
|Produsent:
|Samuel Billaud
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|849,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis Grand Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|4,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Red & White AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%