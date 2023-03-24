Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2015

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. oktober 2020

Dufter av tørket frukt og søte plommer. Sødmefull frukt og en rik fyldig utgang med lette tanniner.

Svin Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 790501
Produsent: Santa Sofia Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 349,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 65%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 25% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Momentum Wines AS Alkohol: 15,00%

Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore

87
Rødvin
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2012
Santa Sofia
Italia
2012
750 ml
349,90 kr
Italia
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore
81
Rødvin
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2011
Santa Sofia
Italia
2011
750 ml
329,90 kr
Italia
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
84
Rødvin
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2007
Santa Sofia
Italia
2007
750 ml
340,00 kr
Italia
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
84
Rødvin
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2005
Santa Sofia
Italia
2005
750 ml
335,00 kr
Italia
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
87
Rødvin
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2017
Santa Sofia
Italia
2017
750 ml
379,70 kr
Italia
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore
87
Rødvin
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2004
Santa Sofia
Italia
2004
750 ml
335,00 kr
Italia
Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico