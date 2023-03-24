Santa Sofia Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2012
Dufter av tørket frukt og søte plommer. Sødmefull frukt og en rik fyldig utgang med lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|790501
|Produsent:
|Santa Sofia
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|349,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|6,20 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 65%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 25%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Momentum Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%