Serego Alighieri Vaio Armaron Classico 2015
Dufter av tørket frukt på smak med hint av søte plommer. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|1395301
|Produsent:
|Masi Agr.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|789,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|7,9 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Symposium Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|15,50%