Serego Alighieri Vaio Armaron Classico 2015

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. februar 2023

Dufter av tørket frukt på smak med hint av søte plommer. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en tørr utgang.

And Svin
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 1395301
Produsent: Masi Agr. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 789,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 7,9 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Symposium Wines AS Alkohol: 15,50%

