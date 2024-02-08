Dagens Næringsliv

Terras Gauda O Rosal 2022

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. april 2023

Floral duft med hint av roser og grønne epler. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en fersk og tørr bløt finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2026 Varenummer: 4558101
Produsent: Bod. Terras Gauda Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 242,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Rias Baixas Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 3,8 g/l
Råstoff: Albariño 70%, Caino Blanco 20% og Loureiro 10% Syre: 6,5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

