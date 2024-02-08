Terras Gauda O Rosal 2022
Floral duft med hint av roser og grønne epler. Bløt og fersk frukt på smak med en fersk og tørr bløt finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|4558101
|Produsent:
|Bod. Terras Gauda
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|242,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Rias Baixas
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|3,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Albariño 70%, Caino Blanco 20% og Loureiro 10%
|Syre:
|6,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%