Testalonga El Bandito Skin Contact 2020
Floral duft med hint av hyllebærblomst og mandel. Frisk syre og en moden og sødmefull frukt med en kjøttfull utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|1959201
|Produsent:
|Testalonga Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|380,40 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%