Testalonga El Bandito Skin Contact 2020

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

8. februar 2021

Floral duft med hint av hyllebærblomst og mandel. Frisk syre og en moden og sødmefull frukt med en kjøttfull utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2022 Varenummer: 1959201
Produsent: Testalonga Wines Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 380,40 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

