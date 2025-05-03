Testalonga El Bandito Skin Contact 2017
Floral duft med hint av epler. Flott og fyldig frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lett tørr finish. Balansert syre og en lang finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|1959201
|Produsent:
|Testalonga Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|359,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|0,30 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|5,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%