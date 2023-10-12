The Blacksmith Barebones Chenin Blanc 2022
Dufter av søte epler, mandelessens og voks. Bløt og kremet tropisk frukt på smak med balansert syre og litt tørrende utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|14177601
|Produsent:
|The Blacksmith Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Western Cape
|Pris:
|239,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Cape Coast
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|LaMarc Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%