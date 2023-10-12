Dagens Næringsliv

The Blacksmith Barebones Chenin Blanc 2022

83

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

24. august 2023

Dufter av søte epler, mandelessens og voks. Bløt og kremet tropisk frukt på smak med balansert syre og litt tørrende utgang.

Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 14177601
Produsent: The Blacksmith Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Western Cape Pris: 239,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Cape Coast Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: LaMarc Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

