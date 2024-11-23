Dagens Næringsliv

Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2018

74

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. september 2019

Dufter av søte plommer med hint av brent tre. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig og vaniljepreget utgang. Kommersiell.

Svin Sopp
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2019 Varenummer: 358301
Produsent: Pasqua Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 134,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 6,40 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Urban Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

