Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico 2018
Dufter av søte plommer med hint av brent tre. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en saftig og vaniljepreget utgang. Kommersiell.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2019
|Varenummer:
|358301
|Produsent:
|Pasqua
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|134,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|6,40 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Molinara 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Urban Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%