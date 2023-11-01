A Tribute to Grace Besson Vineyard Grenache 2018
Floral og fruktig med preg av jordbær. Delikat og lett kjøttfull frukt med en saftig og lett utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|8363901
|Produsent:
|A tribute to Grace Wine Co.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|529,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Clara County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Grenache 100%
|Syre:
|4,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Tramontane AS
|Alkohol:
|13,70%