A Tribute to Grace Besson Vineyard Grenache 2018

88

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

17. februar 2021

Floral og fruktig med preg av jordbær. Delikat og lett kjøttfull frukt med en saftig og lett utgang.

Svin Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2023 Varenummer: 8363901
Produsent: A tribute to Grace Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 529,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Clara County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Grenache 100% Syre: 4,8 g/l
Importør: Tramontane AS Alkohol: 13,70%

