Au Bon Climat Hildegard 2014

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. april 2017

Krydret duft med hint av toast og gule epler. Kremet frukt med et tydelig trepreg og fin fylde.

Skalldyr Fisk
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2019 Varenummer: 7449601
Produsent: Au Bon Climat Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 389,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Santa Maria Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: 1,10 g/l
Råstoff: Aligoté 10%, Pinot Blanc 40% og Pinot Gris 50% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,50%

