Au Bon Climat Hildegard 2014
Krydret duft med hint av toast og gule epler. Kremet frukt med et tydelig trepreg og fin fylde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2019
|Varenummer:
|7449601
|Produsent:
|Au Bon Climat
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|389,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Santa Maria Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|1,10 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Aligoté 10%, Pinot Blanc 40% og Pinot Gris 50%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%