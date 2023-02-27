Averæn Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021
Floral duft med hint av bringebær og syriner. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fersk. og lang tanninstruktur. Lett bitter finish med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|10227601
|Produsent:
|Averæn Wines Dundee
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Oregon
|Pris:
|349,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Willamette valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%