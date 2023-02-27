Dagens Næringsliv

Averæn Oregon Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2021

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. desember 2022

Floral duft med hint av bringebær og syriner. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fersk. og lang tanninstruktur. Lett bitter finish med tydelige tørrstoffer.

And Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2029 Varenummer: 10227601
Produsent: Averæn Wines Dundee Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Oregon Pris: 349,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Willamette valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 13,50%

