Bodegas Montecillo Deseos Tempranillo BIB 2012
Krydret duft med hint av moden frukt og klor. Strukturerte tanniner og en tørr lang finish. Bitter utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2015 til 2015
|Varenummer:
|9389406
|Produsent:
|Bod. Montecillo
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Utenfor sortiment
|Distrikt:
|Castilla
|Pris:
|395,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Castilla
|Volum:
|3000 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|0,40 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100%
|Syre:
|5,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Einar A Engelstad AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%