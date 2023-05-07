Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Bodegas Montecillo Deseos Tempranillo BIB 2012

75

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

8. juni 2015

Krydret duft med hint av moden frukt og klor. Strukturerte tanniner og en tørr lang finish. Bitter utgang.

Okse Lam
Drikkevindu: Fra 2015 til 2015 Varenummer: 9389406
Produsent: Bod. Montecillo Tilgjengelighet: Utenfor sortiment
Distrikt: Castilla Pris: 395,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Castilla Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 0,40 g/l
Råstoff: Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 100% Syre: 5,00 g/l
Importør: Einar A Engelstad AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Bodegas Montecillo Deseos Tempranillo BIB

73
Rødvin
Bodegas Montecillo Deseos Tempranillo BIB 2014
Bod. Montecillo
Spania
2014
3000 ml
439,90 kr
Spania
Bodegas Montecillo Deseos Tempranillo BIB