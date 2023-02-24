Burn Cottage Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017
Floral duft med hint av søte bringebær og granatepler. Delikat, bløt, saftig, fersk og sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lette raffinerte tanniner. Saftig og lett finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|10629501
|Produsent:
|Burn Cottage
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Central Otago
|Pris:
|489,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%