Burn Cottage Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

1. november 2019

Floral duft med hint av søte bringebær og granatepler. Delikat, bløt, saftig, fersk og sødmefull frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lette raffinerte tanniner. Saftig og lett finish.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2027 Varenummer: 10629501
Produsent: Burn Cottage Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Central Otago Pris: 489,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Burn Cottage Vineyard Pinot Noir