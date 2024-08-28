Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Contino Gran Reserva 2012

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. august 2019

Krydret duft med hint av nøtter og søte plommer samt tre. Saftig og moden sødmefull frukt med en lang og noe avslipt tanninstruktur.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2026 Varenummer: 11203001
Produsent: Vinedos del Contino Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Rioja Pris: 549,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Garnacha 12%, Graciano (Bovale) 15%, Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 70% og Viura 3% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Good Beverage AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Contino Gran Reserva

89
Rødvin
Contino Gran Reserva 2016
Vinedos del Contino
Spania
2016
750 ml
619,90 kr
Spania
Contino Gran Reserva
92
Rødvin
Contino Gran Reserva 2012
Vinedos del Contino
Spania
2012
750 ml
549,90 kr
Spania
Contino Gran Reserva