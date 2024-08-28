Contino Gran Reserva 2012
Krydret duft med hint av nøtter og søte plommer samt tre. Saftig og moden sødmefull frukt med en lang og noe avslipt tanninstruktur.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|11203001
|Produsent:
|Vinedos del Contino
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Rioja
|Pris:
|549,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Garnacha 12%, Graciano (Bovale) 15%, Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 70% og Viura 3%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Good Beverage AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%