De Montille Bourgogne Le Clos du Château 2017
Lett floral duft med hint av epler og toast. Fersk og bløt frukt på smak med en frisk syre kombinert med en lang og tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|11845201
|Produsent:
|Dom. de Montille
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|379,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bourgogne
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|6,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%