De Montille Bourgogne Le Clos du Château 2017

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. april 2020

Lett floral duft med hint av epler og toast. Fersk og bløt frukt på smak med en frisk syre kombinert med en lang og tørr finish.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2024 Varenummer: 11845201
Produsent: Dom. de Montille Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 379,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Bourgogne Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 6,8 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%

