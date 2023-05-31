De Wetshof Nature in Concert 2018
Dufter av modne røde bær, pepper, tre. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med hint av brent tre og gummi i en syrefrisk utgang. Lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|9293701
|Produsent:
|De Wetshof Est.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Breede River Valley
|Pris:
|429,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Robertson
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinhav Geir Skeie AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%