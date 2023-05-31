Dagens Næringsliv

De Wetshof Nature in Concert 2018

84

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

26. oktober 2022

Dufter av modne røde bær, pepper, tre. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med hint av brent tre og gummi i en syrefrisk utgang. Lette tanniner.

Svin Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 9293701
Produsent: De Wetshof Est. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Breede River Valley Pris: 429,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Robertson Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Vinhav Geir Skeie AS Alkohol: 13,50%

