Nature in Concert 2017

84

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. april 2018

Dufter av pepper, tre og søte bær. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med hint av brent tre og gummi i finish.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2022 Varenummer: 9293701
Produsent: De Wetshof Est. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Breede River Valley Pris: 429,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Robertson Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 3,5 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Vinhav Geir Skeie AS Alkohol: 13,50%

