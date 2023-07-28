Dagens Næringsliv

Dominio del Aguila Gran Reserva Peñas Aladas 2013

92

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. august 2019

Krydret duft med hint av tre oh brent sjokolade samt lær og bark. Fast og tanninrik frukt på smak med en tørr finish og en dyp bløt og mørk frukt. Uhyre konsentrert og fersk.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2030 Varenummer: 10954901
Produsent: Dominio del Águila Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 2000,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Alfrocheiro Preto 3%, Bobal 3%, Cariñena 3%, Garnacha 6% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 85% Syre: 4,80 g/l
Importør: Natural Selections AS Alkohol: 14,00%

