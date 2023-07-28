Dominio del Aguila Gran Reserva Peñas Aladas 2013
Krydret duft med hint av tre oh brent sjokolade samt lær og bark. Fast og tanninrik frukt på smak med en tørr finish og en dyp bløt og mørk frukt. Uhyre konsentrert og fersk.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|10954901
|Produsent:
|Dominio del Águila
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|2000,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Alfrocheiro Preto 3%, Bobal 3%, Cariñena 3%, Garnacha 6% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 85%
|Syre:
|4,80 g/l
|Importør:
|Natural Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%