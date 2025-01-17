Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Finca Villacreces Pruno 2013

87

Smaksnotat av Bendik Dannevig Kristiansen

23. juni 2016

Duft av plommer, tre og tørket frukt med en lett animalsk tone. Kjøttfull og frisk mørk frukt på smak med en fyldig tanninstruktur, balansert syre og en pen tørr lengde.

And Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2019 Varenummer: 5271301
Produsent: Finca Villacreces Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Castilla y León Pris: 131,10 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribera del Duero Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 1,30 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 10% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 90% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Better Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Finca Villacreces Pruno

89
Rødvin
Finca Villacreces Pruno 2019
Finca Villacreces
Spania
2019
750 ml
219,90 kr
Spania
Finca Villacreces Pruno
87
Rødvin
Finca Villacreces Pruno 2015
Finca Villacreces
Spania
2015
750 ml
169,90 kr
Spania
Finca Villacreces Pruno
87
Rødvin
Finca Villacredes Pruno 2009
Finca Villacredes
Spania
2009
750 ml
159,90 kr
Spania
Finca Villacredes Pruno
90
Rødvin
Pruno 2008
Finca Villacreces
Spania
2008
750 ml
159,90 kr
Spania
Pruno