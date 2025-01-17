Finca Villacreces Pruno 2013
Duft av plommer, tre og tørket frukt med en lett animalsk tone. Kjøttfull og frisk mørk frukt på smak med en fyldig tanninstruktur, balansert syre og en pen tørr lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2019
|Varenummer:
|5271301
|Produsent:
|Finca Villacreces
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Castilla y León
|Pris:
|131,10 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribera del Duero
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|1,30 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cabernet Sauvignon 10% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 90%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Better Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%