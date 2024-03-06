Dagens Næringsliv

Mother Rock White 2019

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

8. februar 2021

Dufter av modne epler og søt gul steinfrukt. Frisk syre og en lett kremet mineralsk frukt med en frisk syre.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2022 Varenummer: 3694401
Produsent: Mother Rock - Platteklip Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 259,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 41%, Grenache Blanc 19%, Sémillon 15% og Viognier 25% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 11,50%

