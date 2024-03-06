Mother Rock White 2015
Krydret duft med hint av mineraler, søte grønne frukter og urter. Konsentrert, kjølig grønn frukt på smak. God fylde og en lang fruktig og tørr finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2016 til 2018
|Varenummer:
|3694401
|Produsent:
|Mother Rock Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|209,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|0,70 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 41%, Grenache Blanc 19%, Sémillon 15% og Viognier 25%
|Syre:
|6,00 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%