Mother Rock White 2015

86

Smaksnotat av Bendik Dannevig Kristiansen

1. mai 2016

Krydret duft med hint av mineraler, søte grønne frukter og urter. Konsentrert, kjølig grønn frukt på smak. God fylde og en lang fruktig og tørr finish.

Grønnsaker Fisk Fugl Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2016 til 2018 Varenummer: 3694401
Produsent: Mother Rock Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 209,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: 0,70 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 41%, Grenache Blanc 19%, Sémillon 15% og Viognier 25% Syre: 6,00 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

