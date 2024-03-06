Dagens Næringsliv

Mother Rock Wines White 2018

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. desember 2019

Dufter av nøtter og tørket gul steinfrukt. Sødmefull og moden frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang tørr finish.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2022 Varenummer: 3694401
Produsent: Mother Rock Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 249,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 41%, Grenache Blanc 19%, Sémillon 15% og Viognier 25% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

