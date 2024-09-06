Dagens Næringsliv

Shebang! The Whole Shebang Tenth Cuvee

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. mai 2019

Dufter av bjørnebær og søte plommer. Bløt og rik sødmefull frukt på smak med lett tørre tanniner i finish.

Svin Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2022 Varenummer: 8163301
Produsent: Bedrock Wine Co. Tilgjengelighet: Uten utvalg
Distrikt: California Pris: 299,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Carignan 15%, Grenache 10%, Mourvèdre 5%, Petite Sirah (Durif, P. Syrah) 5% og Zinfandel 60% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Garage d'Or AS Alkohol: 14,20%

Shebang! The Whole Shebang Tenth Cuvee