William Fèvre Chablis Grand Cru Bougros 2015
Floral duft med hint av våt kalk og salt. Frisk syre og en delikat lett mineralsk og bløt frukt. Pen fylde og lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2017 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|7680801
|Produsent:
|William Fèvre
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|659,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chablis Grand Cru
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|5,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Robert Prizelius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%