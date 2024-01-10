Dagens Næringsliv

William Fèvre Chablis Grand Cru Bougros 2015

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

4. april 2017

Floral duft med hint av våt kalk og salt. Frisk syre og en delikat lett mineralsk og bløt frukt. Pen fylde og lengde.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2017 til 2023 Varenummer: 7680801
Produsent: William Fèvre Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 659,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chablis Grand Cru Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: Robert Prizelius AS Alkohol: 13,00%