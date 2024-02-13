Dagens Næringsliv

4 kilos Vinícola 12 Volts 2018

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. august 2020

Dufter av søte plommer og pepper. Saftig og fersk delikat frukt på smak med en frisk syre og lange ferske tanniner.

Svin Fugl Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 12119101
Produsent: D.G. Viticultors S.L. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Balearene Pris: 285,30 kr
Underdistrikt: Mallorca Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 10%, Merlot 10%, Syrah 20% og Callet 60% Syre: 5,8 g/l
Importør: JP Wine AS Alkohol: 12,00%