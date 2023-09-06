Blue Mountain Estate Cuvée Pinot Noir 2017
Floral duft med hint av tre og søte bringebær. Saftig og rik søtlig frukt på smak med lett tørre tanniner og en trepreget utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|7396201
|Produsent:
|Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|British Columbia
|Pris:
|345,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Okanagan Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Canada
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%