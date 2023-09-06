Dagens Næringsliv

Blue Mountain Estate Cuvée Pinot Noir 2017

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

12. desember 2019

Floral duft med hint av tre og søte bringebær. Saftig og rik søtlig frukt på smak med lett tørre tanniner og en trepreget utgang.

And Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2024 Varenummer: 7396201
Produsent: Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cellars Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: British Columbia Pris: 345,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Okanagan Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: Canada Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,00%

