Blue Mountain Pinot Noir 2015
Dufter av tre og voks med hint av søte røde bær. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med et tydelig trepreg. Tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|7396201
|Produsent:
|Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cel
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|British Columbia
|Pris:
|289,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Okanagan Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Canada
|Sukker:
|1,80 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Pinot Noir 100%
|Syre:
|5,50 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%