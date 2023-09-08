Dagens Næringsliv

Blue Mountain Pinot Noir 2015

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. januar 2018

Dufter av tre og voks med hint av søte røde bær. Saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med et tydelig trepreg. Tørr utgang.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 7396201
Produsent: Blue Mountain Vineyard and Cel Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: British Columbia Pris: 289,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Okanagan Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: Canada Sukker: 1,80 g/l
Råstoff: Pinot Noir 100% Syre: 5,50 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 12,50%

