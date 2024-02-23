Dagens Næringsliv

Borsao Clasico Rubic 2019

77

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. november 2020

Dufter noe reduktivt med hint av søte bær og nøtter. Sødmefull lett frukt på smak med en tørr finish og balanserte tørre tanniner.

And Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 10269201
Produsent: Bod. Borsao Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Aragon Pris: 134,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Campo de Borja Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 5%, Garnacha 85% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 10% Syre: 5,1 g/l
Importør: World Wines as Alkohol: 13,50%

