Borsao Clasico Rubic 2017

76

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

2. januar 2019

Dufter noe reduktivt med hint av plommer og nøtter. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en lett tørr finish og balanserte tørre tanniner.

And Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2020 Varenummer: 10269201
Produsent: Bod. Borsao Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Campo de Borja Pris: 100,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Campo de Borja Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: 1,80 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Sauvignon 5%, Garnacha 85% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 10% Syre: 5,10 g/l
Importør: Optimum Wines AS Alkohol: 13,50%

