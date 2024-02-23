Borsao Clasico Rubic 2017
Dufter noe reduktivt med hint av plommer og nøtter. Sødmefull frukt på smak med en lett tørr finish og balanserte tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|10269201
|Produsent:
|Bod. Borsao
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Campo de Borja
|Pris:
|100,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Campo de Borja
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|1,80 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cabernet Sauvignon 5%, Garnacha 85% og Tempranillo (Tinto del Pais) 10%
|Syre:
|5,10 g/l
|Importør:
|Optimum Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%